Usio (USIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Usio to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. On average, analysts expect Usio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Usio alerts:

Shares of USIO opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Usio has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.98.

USIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Usio in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.