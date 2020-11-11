Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTMD. TheStreet upgraded Utah Medical Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Utah Medical Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ UTMD opened at $86.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.81. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $313.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 112,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

