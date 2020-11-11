V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Trading 11.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) traded up 11.1% on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $94.00. The company traded as high as $83.48 and last traded at $77.81. 4,520,398 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 2,810,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.01.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on V.F. from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

Get V.F. alerts:

In related news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in V.F. by 8.1% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 16,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 4.7% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in V.F. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 51,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in V.F. by 283.6% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 94,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 20.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -596.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.