Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

VXF stock opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $146.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

