Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,782,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,427,000 after purchasing an additional 732,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,444,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29,273.9% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 964,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,154,000 after purchasing an additional 961,356 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after purchasing an additional 322,711 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.60. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $146.60.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

