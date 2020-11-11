Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Vapotherm from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.33.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $25.18 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $646.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.14 and a beta of -1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $30.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $1,482,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 34,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,106 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parian Global Management LP grew its stake in Vapotherm by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,694,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 120,950 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,334,000 after acquiring an additional 290,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 316,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 290,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.