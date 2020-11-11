Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,719 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after purchasing an additional 825,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,249,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 662,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total transaction of $94,264.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $68,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,193 shares of company stock worth $7,111,595. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.64. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VAR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.