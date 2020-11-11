Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $138.75.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,972 shares in the company, valued at $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,195 shares of company stock worth $9,524,851 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,424,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,029,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,770,000 after acquiring an additional 93,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 591,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 444,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after acquiring an additional 34,727 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

