Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Shares Up 18.2% After Earnings Beat

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)’s stock price shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $46.85. 8,672,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 3,758,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ventas by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 188,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ventas by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

