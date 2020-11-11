Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VCEL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

VCEL opened at $24.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2,496.00 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. Vericel has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $25.21.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the third quarter worth $6,842,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Vericel in the third quarter worth $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Vericel by 90.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 55,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vericel by 1,431.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 546,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

