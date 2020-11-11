Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Vericel in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Vericel stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,496.00 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 546,625 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the second quarter valued at $6,528,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $6,842,000. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 44.6% in the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 333,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

