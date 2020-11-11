Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.11. Victory Capital had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 43.88%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of VCTR opened at $19.35 on Monday. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,929.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118,399 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 12,352 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Victory Capital by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 58,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

