ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Trading Up 9.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $4.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ViewRay traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 897,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,687,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 557,694 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 915,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 291,802 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $479.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

