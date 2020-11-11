Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Village Farms International from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $419.46 million, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 866,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 591,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Village Farms International (VFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.