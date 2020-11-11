Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vipshop from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.27.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 372.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 682.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vipshop by 22.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

