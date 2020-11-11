Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on December 15th

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.41.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.