Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) Head-To-Head Survey

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) and Diguang International Development (OTCMKTS:DGNG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

79.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vishay Precision Group and Diguang International Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diguang International Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vishay Precision Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.48%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Diguang International Development.

Volatility & Risk

Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diguang International Development has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Diguang International Development’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $283.96 million 1.40 $22.19 million $1.69 17.27 Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Diguang International Development.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Diguang International Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 5.11% 6.32% 4.15% Diguang International Development N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Diguang International Development on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The company's product portfolio includes foil resistors, foil strain gages, transducers, load cells, weighing modules, data acquisition systems, and weighing and control systems, as well as sensors that convert mechanical inputs into an electronic signal for display, processing, interpretation, or control by its instrumentation and system products. Its products are primarily used in the military and aerospace, medical, agricultural, steel, and construction sectors for application in waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scale manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Pacific Instruments, BLH Nobel, KELK, VPG Onboard Weighing, Gleeble, and Micro-Measurements brands. It sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, end-users, distributors, and electronic manufacturing services channels. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Diguang International Development

Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. engages in the design, production, and distribution of small to medium-sized light emitting diode and cold cathode fluorescent lamp backlights primarily for large and medium sized companies. The company offers backlights for liquid crystal displays in various applications, such as color displays for cell phones, car televisions and navigation systems, digital cameras, televisions, computer displays, camcorders, PDAs, DVDs, CD and MP3/MP4 players, and appliance displays, as well as for indoor and outdoor lighting, and home and office use. It sells its products to customers primarily in Taiwan, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and China Mainland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. Diguang International Development Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Sino Olympics Industrial Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.