Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a GBX 188 ($2.46) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.87 ($2.32).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 116.08 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 117.15. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.46 ($2.21).

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

