Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) (LON:VGAS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.63

Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) (LON:VGAS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and traded as high as $25.80. Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) shares last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 10,194 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 million and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) Company Profile (LON:VGAS)

Volga Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil, gas, condensate, and liquid petroleum gas in the Volgograd and Saratov regions of Russia. It holds 100% interests in the Karpenskiy license covering an area of 4,166 square kilometers located in the Saratov region; Vostochny Makarovskoye and Dobrinskoye license located in the Volgograd region; and Urozhainoye-2 license located in the Saratov region, as well as Muradymosky.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volga Gas plc (VGAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.