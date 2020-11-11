Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $192.44

Shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.44 and traded as high as $220.00. Volution Group plc (FAN.L) shares last traded at $216.83, with a volume of 294,121 shares.

FAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group plc (FAN.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Get Volution Group plc (FAN.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 192.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 176.62. The firm has a market cap of $336.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06.

In other news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 16,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £33,408 ($43,647.77).

About Volution Group plc (FAN.L) (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group plc (FAN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group plc (FAN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.