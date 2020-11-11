VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) Insider Richard Levy Acquires 66,048 Shares

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) insider Richard Levy acquired 66,048 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £43,591.68 ($56,952.81).

Richard Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Richard Levy acquired 66,951 shares of VPC Specialty Lending Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £42,848.64 ($55,982.02).

VSL stock opened at GBX 67.20 ($0.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 million and a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a current ratio of 181.92, a quick ratio of 181.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 83.22 ($1.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.24.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

