Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. “

Get Vuzix alerts:

VUZI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Vuzix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bradley Woods reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $3.43 on Friday. Vuzix has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vuzix (VUZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.