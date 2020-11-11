Vy Global Growth’s (OTCMKTS:VYGGU) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 11th

Vy Global Growth’s (OTCMKTS:VYGGU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 11th. Vy Global Growth had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Vy Global Growth stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday.

About Vy Global Growth

There is no company description available for Vy Global Growth.

