W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Trading Up 11.5% Following Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) was up 11.5% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $69.89 and last traded at $69.22. Approximately 1,406,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 900,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,174,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

