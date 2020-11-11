W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lifted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.21.

GWW opened at $404.48 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $411.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837 in the last ninety days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

