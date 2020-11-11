Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $1,813,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,952,152.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $189.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.63 and its 200-day moving average is $162.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.66. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $195.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $756.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.54 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Steris’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 24.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,720 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth $84,605,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 4,021,612.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,367,000 after acquiring an additional 321,729 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth $33,465,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 471.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STE. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

