Wedbush Begins Coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Investment analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PRAX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $38.42.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

