Wedbush Comments on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a research note issued on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

PLNT opened at $73.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 52.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 352.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $113,000.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

