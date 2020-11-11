Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a report issued on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.41.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $79.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

