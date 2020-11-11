Wedbush Weighs in on BMC Stock Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMCH)

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BMC Stock in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

BMCH opened at $44.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69. BMC Stock has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 85.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in BMC Stock by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

