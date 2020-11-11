Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WERN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.73.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.