WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. WESCO International traded as high as $61.39 and last traded at $57.09, with a volume of 18544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Schulz bought 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,907 shares of company stock worth $245,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

