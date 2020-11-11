Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westamerica Bancorp. is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California through its subsidiary banks, Westamerica Bank and Bank of Lake County. It also owns Westamerica Commercial Credit, Inc., a company engaged in financing accounts receivable and inventory lines of credit and term business loans and Community Banker Services Corporation, a company engaged in providing the company and its subsidiaries data processing services and other support functions. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WABC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $6,889,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,634,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 49,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,985,000 after acquiring an additional 45,920 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit to local businesses and professionals.

