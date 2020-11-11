Westmoreland Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:WMLPQ) versus Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Financial Comparison

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) and Westmoreland Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:WMLPQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Contura Energy has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westmoreland Resource Partners has a beta of 11.56, indicating that its share price is 1,056% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Contura Energy and Westmoreland Resource Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westmoreland Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Contura Energy presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Given Contura Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Contura Energy is more favorable than Westmoreland Resource Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and Westmoreland Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy -25.57% -22.29% -6.30% Westmoreland Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Contura Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Westmoreland Resource Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Contura Energy and Westmoreland Resource Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $2.29 billion 0.07 -$316.32 million ($2.59) -3.21 Westmoreland Resource Partners $271.04 million 0.00 -$139.18 million N/A N/A

Westmoreland Resource Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Contura Energy.

Summary

Contura Energy beats Westmoreland Resource Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Contura Energy

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

About Westmoreland Resource Partners

Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets thermal coal in the United States. The company also produces surface mined coal. It operates 1 surface mine in Wyoming; and 4 active mining complexes in Ohio comprising 13 surface mines. The company markets its coal to electric utilities with coal-fired power plants under coal sales contracts; and electric cooperatives, municipalities, and industrial customers in Wyoming, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. Westmoreland Resources GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Oxford Resource Partners, LP and changed its name to Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP in January 2015. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Westmoreland Coal Company.

