Westwater Resources (WWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WWR opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Westwater Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

