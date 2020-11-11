Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Barclays cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.