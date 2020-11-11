Whiting Petroleum Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($4.71) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Sunday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($4.71) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.79). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

In related news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $44,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $89,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 344.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 188,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 146,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth $184,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.