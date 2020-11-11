Wi-Lan Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (TSE:QTR)

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) – Investment analysts at M Partners raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wi-Lan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11).

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Wi-Lan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wi-Lan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.