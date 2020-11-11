William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Aduro Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.85). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Aduro Biotech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aduro Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Aduro Biotech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aduro Biotech in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of Aduro Biotech stock opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Aduro Biotech has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $226.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.12.

Aduro Biotech Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics Inc develops medicines for kidney diseases. It also develops therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action against key kidney disease pathways. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

