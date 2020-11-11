William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.77. William Blair also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.78%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $215.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. LHC Group has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $236.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.52.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in LHC Group by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in LHC Group by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 564 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

