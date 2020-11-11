William Blair Comments on Insulet Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PODD has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $260.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.94 and a 200-day moving average of $210.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Insulet has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $264.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $5,160,326. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.