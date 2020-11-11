William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curtiss-Wright in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.34. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

