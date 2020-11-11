William R. Boyd Sells 30,000 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $870,288.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after acquiring an additional 738,279 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,546,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 21.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,319,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,472,000 after purchasing an additional 414,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 155.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,861,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,769,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 143,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.