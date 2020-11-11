Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.55 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect Williams Industrial Services Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

Several research firms have commented on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydropower, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

