Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Wipro stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

