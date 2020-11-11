Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRWSY. Barclays upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

