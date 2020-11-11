Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $87.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.21. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $92.52.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.