Wownero (WOW) Trading Up 23% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 23% against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $1.04 million and $260,405.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.01793704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00083253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00180199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00028499 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.01014318 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006420 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.