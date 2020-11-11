Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 506,908 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 826,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Specifically, Chairman Scot Cohen purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 5,323,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,884,624.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,503 shares in the company, valued at $567,716.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $128,700.

WRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRTC. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 225,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,000.

About Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

