WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE:WSP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$101.00 target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$105.00 price target on WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.00.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$90.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$86.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.58. WSP Global Inc. has a 52 week low of C$59.83 and a 52 week high of C$98.12.

In related news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$84.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,025.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.